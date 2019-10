Thom Yorke on Kimmel

Amidst his recently extended world tour, Thom Yorke made a pit stop at the studios of Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night. There, the Radiohead frontman supported his latest solo LP, Anima, with a three-song performance consisting of “Traffic”, “Twist”, and “Dawn Chorus”. Catch the replay, complete with some mind-altering visuals dreamed up by Tarik Barri, down below.

Yorke’s tour, featuring dates in both North America and Europe, runs well into 2020. Get tickets to upcoming concerts here.