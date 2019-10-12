TNGHT curate Essential Mix for BBC Radio 1, featuring unreleased music: Stream

TNGHT

TNGHT, the newly resurrected collaboration between Hudson Mohawke and Lunice, have curated an Essential Mix for BBC Radio 1.

After releasing their self-titled debut in 2012, and producing “Blood on the Leaves” for Kanye West, TNGHT went on an extended hiatus while the individuals focused on their solo careers. That changed last month with the first new TNGHT song in six years, “Serpent”. Now TNGHT is back again with this new Essential Mix, which contains a rather different-sounding track called “Serpenty”, as well as several unreleased TNGHT songs labeled “Untitled”.



The rest of the playlist is trendy and challenging, featuring remixes and original material from some of the hottest up-and-comers in EDM and hip hop. JPEGMAFIA, Romil Hemnani, A$AP Rocky, Girl Unit, Mutant Joe, EARTHGANG, and Denzel Curry are just part of the collection.

TNGHT’s recent flurry of activity may herald a new album or tour, but nothing official has been announced. For now, fans can stream their Essential Mix over at the BBC.