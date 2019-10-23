TNGHT announce first EP in seven years, share “Dollaz”: Stream

TNGHT, photo by Tom Keelan

The last few months have seen the steady return of TNGHT, the electronic music duo comprised Hudson Mohawke and Lunice. Now, the comeback is complete: the producer pair have announced a new EP. Dubbed TNGHT II, it serves as the follow-up to their self-titled debut and sole release from back in 2012.

Spanning seven tracks, the forthcoming effort is slated to arrive November 12th through Warp and LuckyMe. It was recorded at Mohawke’s Los Angeles studio called The Healthfarm. “Both of them danced around the space: punching in samples, shredding on synths, screaming on the mic and for the first time in a while, cutting vinyl,” per a press statement.



Fans shouldn’t expect a repeat of the original TNGHT EP, but that doesn’t mean the new project will be a complete departure from the duo’s trap-heavy sound. “While it doesn’t sound the same as the first record – the energy is,” Lunice explained. “This could only come from us.”

Mohawke added, “I think it’s a good indicator if something sounds weird and refreshing to us. It’s got to fuck with us a little bit when we’re listening to it.”

Following last month’s release of “Serpent”, TNGHT are teasing their EP with today’s “Dollaz”. Check out the percolating cut below.

In the time since TNGHT broke up in 2013, both Mohawke and Lunice have enjoyed successful solo careers. Mohawke notably produced a number of songs on Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo, as well as other works for ANOHNI, ASAP Rocky, and Boards of Canada.

TNGHT II Artwork:

TNGHT II Tracklist:

01. Serpent

02. Dollaz

03. First Body

04. Club Finger

05. What It Is

06. I’m in a Hole

07. Gimme Summn