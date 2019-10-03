FOX News commentator who told Kacey Musgraves to shut up and “sing” is out of a job

Kacey Musgraves vs Fox & Friends

FOX News has parted ways with conservative author and commentator Todd Starnes, according to TheWrap. Around these parts, Starnes is perhaps best known as the guy who got all hot and bothered when Kacey Musgraves used her appearance at Lollapalooza over the summer to call for stricter gun control.

“When you look at the base of country music… these are people who believe in things like God and country and patriotism. And when they see people like Kacey Musgraves up there saying, ‘Shame on the president, we got to get the guns!’ that doesn’t play well with the base,” Starnes said at the time. “Just don’t talk politics — sing. That’s what we pay good money to hear you do.”



FOX News did not disclose why it was moving on from Starnes, who had appeared on the channel for the better part of 15 years. However, as TheWrap points out, Starnes recently came under fire for saying Democrats do not believe in a Christian God, but rather they worship Moloch, a pagan god often associated with child sacrifice. He also recently told Democratic Representatives Ilhan Omar to take a “one-way plane ticket back to whatever third-world hellhole you came from.”

Revisit Starnes’ anti-Musgraves diatribe on Fox & Friends from over the summer:

Fox & Friends attacks .@KaceyMusgraves for "preaching about gun control" with inappropriate language. pic.twitter.com/9AkHmmr8h6 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 7, 2019

Still attacking .@KaceyMusgraves, Fox guest Todd Starnes says that liberalism "kills everything it touches." pic.twitter.com/imG2zRhD9A — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 7, 2019

Fox's Todd Starnes to .@KaceyMusgraves: "Just don't talk politics. Sing. That's what we pay good money to hear you do. … She has been Dixie Chick-ified." pic.twitter.com/QhQzV9aKFL — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 7, 2019