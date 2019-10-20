Tom DeLonge’s To the Stars Academy strikes research deal with US Army

Tom DeLonge, photo by LeAnn Mueller

When Tom DeLonge left Blink-182 to focus on UFO research, it was all too easy to mock — especially when his To the Stars Academy wracked up a $37 million deficit. “What is this pop-punk rocker doing looking into wackadoo extraterrestrial science?” we all asked. Well, it turns out he’s proving the existence of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena and striking major research deals with the US Army.

Just a month after getting the US Navy to admit for the first time that a UAP caught on video wasn’t just a weather balloon, DeLonge’s TTSA has entered into an agreement with the US Army. As Business Insider reports, the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command is extremely interested in TTSA’s technology research. In particular, they’re looking at making strides in how “material science, space-time metric engineering, quantum physics, beamed energy propulsion, and active camouflage, have the potential to enhance survivability and effectiveness of multiple Army systems.”



Beamed energy propulsion?! Space-time metric engineering?! Sounds like they’re working on a real-life Milano, doesn’t it? That doesn’t seem to the case for now, however, as the deal applies specifically to the Ground Vehicle System Center (GVSC) and Ground Vehicle Survivability and Protection (GVSP). The US Army will provide facilities and resources for TTSA’s exploration of new “materiel and technology innovations in order to develop enhanced capabilities for Army ground vehicles.”

As with most military deals, To the Stars Academy hopes that the Army-aided research will advance more than just war machines. TTSA’s COO and Aerospace Division Director Steve Justice said the cooperative research agreement “is necessary to advance the state-of-the-art in both our near and long-term technology areas of study.” He added, “While the Army has specific military performance interests in the research, much of the work is expected to have dual-use application in support of TTSA’s path to commercialization and public benefit mission.”

Over the last few weeks, DeLonge has peppered his Instagram with images of “exotic material” and “metamaterial” they believe may come from an “Unidentified Aerial Vehicle.” Perhaps this is some of the research in which the US Army is interested. Take a look below.

While all this is going on, DeLonge has been out on his first tour with Angels and Airwaves in seven years. The next leg kicks off in December, and you can get tickets here.