TOMORROW X TOGETHER announce new album The Dream Chapter: MAGIC

K-pop stars TOMORROW X TOGETHER have announced their first official studio album, The Dream Chapter: MAGIC. A release date is set for October 21st.

The Dream Chapter: MAGIC comes just a little over six months after the Big Hit Entertainment outfit dropped their debut project, The Dream Chapter: STAR. That collection landed at No. 140 on the Billboard charts, making TXT the fastest K-pop act to accomplish such a feat. The group later supported STAR with a sold-out US tour this past May.



According to a statement, the upcoming MAGIC album “unfolds the second story of the boys chasing their dreams” — those boys being Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai.

Below, watch a short teaser for the new release.