TOMORROW X TOGETHER premiere debut album The Dream Chapter: MAGIC: Stream

K-pop supergroup returns with a new eight-track collection

by
on October 21, 2019, 9:40am
TOMORROW X TOGETHER The Dream Chapter: MAGIC
TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Today, K-pop outfit TOMORROW X TOGETHER have released their first official studio album, The Dream Chapter: MAGIC. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

A product of South Korea’s Big Hit Entertainment (the same company behind BTS), TOMORROW X TOGETHER (also known as TXT) is comprised of teen crew members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai. The five-piece made an immediate wave after releasing their debut EP, The Dream Chapter: STAR, earlier this year. According to a press statement, its MAGIC follow-up “unfolds the second story of the boys chasing their dreams.”

The full album is available digitially and on CD, with special packages that include merch goodies such as stickers and notebooks available via online retailers.

(Read: 10 K-pop Idol Groups That Will Make You Swoon)

Stream The Dream Chapter: MAGIC below.

The Dream Chapter: MAGIC Artwork:

TOMORROW X TOGETHER THe Dream Chapter Magic Artwork

The Dream Chapter: MAGIC Tracklist:
01. New Rules
02. 9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)
03. Roller Coaster
04. Poppin’ Star
05. Can’t We Just Leave the Monster Alive?
06. Magic Island
07. 20cm
08. Angel or Devil

