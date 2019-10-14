Tool hit No. 1 on Active Rock radio chart with “Fear Inoculum”

Tool, photo by Travis Shinn

The new Tool album, Fear Inoculum, debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart upon its release in late summer. Now, the LP’s title track has just hit No. 1 on the Active Rock radio chart.

“Fear Inoculum” marks Tool’s fourth overall single to top the Active Rock tally, and the first in 13 years. The song took two months to rise to the top spot of the airplay chart, having been released on August 7th.



Previously, the song became the longest track ever to crack the Billboard Hot 100 chart. At 10 minutes and 20 seconds, “Fear Inoculum” isn’t exactly radio friendly, although certain stations appear to be spinning a radio-edit version of the tune.

(Buy: Tickets to Tool’s Upcoming Shows)

The chart achievement comes just as Tool performed the song for the first time live on Sunday night at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California. The song “Pneuma” also made its live debut during the set.

The Aftershock gig kicked off the band’s fall North American tour, which runs through a November 25th gig in Washington, D.C. Pick up tickets here.