Tool perform new songs “Fear Inoculum” and “Pneuma” for first time at Aftershock Fest: Watch

Tool's Maynard James Keenan at Aftershock Festival, photo by Raymond Ahner

Tool kicked off their fall North American tour with a headlining set at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California, over the weekend. Among the highlights were the live debuts of new songs “Fear Inoculum” and “Pneuma”.

The Sunday night set at the three-day festival was Tool’s first show since releasing their long-awaited new album, Fear Inoculum, on August 30th. While the band had been playing the new tracks “Descending” and “Invincible” at previous shows, they broke out “Fear Inoculum” and “Pneuma” for the first time during the Aftershock gig.



In fact, the 10-song set was bookended by the two new tunes, with “Fear Inoculum” opening the performance and “Pneuma” serving as the set closer. In between, Tool played classics like “Stinkfist”, “Forty Six & 2”, “Parabola”, and other favorites.

This year’s Aftershock festival also featured Slipknot, Blink-182, Rob Zombie, Korn, and more. Stay tuned for our recap and full photo gallery of the three-day event (with an early peek of Tool’s Maynard James Keenan above).

Tool’s North American tour continues Tuesday night (October 15th) in Denver, Colorado and wraps up November 25th in Washington, D.C. Tickets are available here.

Watch Tool performing “Fear Inoculum” and “Pneuma”, and see their Aftershock setlist, below.

Tool Setlist at Aftershock Festival:

Fear Inoculum

Ænema

The Pot

Invincible

Part of Me

Parabola

Jambi

Forty Six & 2

Stinkfist

Pneuma