Torres announces new album Silver Tongue, shares “Good Scare”: Stream

Torres, photo by Michael Lavine

Torres has announced the release of a new album called Silver Tongue. The Florida-born indie rocker has also shared the lead single, “Good Scare”, along with a string of tour dates to support the upcoming release.

Due out on January 31st, Silver Tongue follows 2017’s Three Futures, and marks Torres’ first release with Merge Records. The album is named for “those whose words are so potent they cause the people and beings around them to vibrate” and dives into the deep waters of “falling in love.”



For the first single, Torres veers more into ’80s alt-pop territory, with a tapestry of pulsing percussion interwoven by a soft thread of lead electric guitar. The instrumentation is big, wrapped around Torres’ voice as she unravels an intimate song about the perils of love.

In a press statement, Torres explained the sentiment and how it can be “a lot like the Superman crawl.” She elaborated,

“If you’re not familiar with Superman’s crawl, it’s a terrifying maneuver used in spelunking that’s only performed when certain passages are too narrow, so a person has to hold one arm against the body and the other above the head, all while trying to crawl forward. When you fall in love with someone, it’s scary like the Superman’s crawl, but you have no choice but to keep moving forward even though you have no idea what’s ahead of you.”

Listen to Torres’ “Good Scare” below, followed by the album’s artwork and tracklist.

Torres will also hit the road this week for a short string of shows supporting Superchunk. Check for tickets for the Superchunk shows here, and be on the look out for her solo gigs here. Her full itinerary is ahead.

Silver Tongue Artwork:

