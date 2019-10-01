Harley Quinn emancipates the women of Gotham in first trailer for Birds of Prey: Watch

After a long wait and an even longer title, we finally have the first proper trailer for Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. With Margot Robbie returning as Quinn herself, Birds of Prey spins off from 2016’s Suicide Squad as the eighth film in the DC Extended Universe.

Fans got their first glimpse of the new-look Harley Quinn in a 19-second video way back in January, which was followed by a theater-exclusive teaser screened in front of It: Chapter Two. Then on Monday, the Birds of Prey Twitter account sprung to life with a series of promotional posters, plus another short clip announcing the impending trailer. Today, we get to see what that hefty looking hammer Harley’s holding is for, as the full preview has now come online.



In addition to seeing Robbie’s fantabulously crazy title character, we also get extended looks at the rest of the Birds — after all, Quinn’s not “the only dame in Gotham looking for emancipation,” as she says in voiceover. Jurnee Smollett-Bell hits the high notes as Black Canary, her powerful voice causing a glass to vibrate. Mary Elizabeth Winstead loads up her crossbow as Huntress, and Rosie Perez’s Detective Renee Montoya looks like she’s going to push her take-no-crap attitude right to the brink of legality. Then there’s young Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), who Quinn seems to be taking under her wackadoo wings. Oh, and there’s a pet hyena.

We also meet Chris Messina’s maniacal villain Victor Zsasz, but it’s Ewan McGregor’s Black Mask who will truly stick in the Birds’ craw. For some reason, it appears he’s set his sights on Quinn, but after her split with “Mr. J,” she’s not about to let anyone else become her master.

It all looks to be leading up to one hell of funhouse brawl in the finale, so take a look at the Birds of Prey trailer below.

Directed by Cathy Yan, Birds of Prey lands in theaters on February 7th, 2020. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. has already begun production on the next flick in the Harley Quinn timeline,The Suicide Squad. Written and directed by James Gunn (who was signed after he was fired from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — for which he’s since been rehired), the sequel to the article-less original is currently scheduled for August 6th, 2021.

Though it has no connection to the main DCEU storyline that includes films like Justice League and Aquaman, Todd Phillips’ film about Quinn’s Puddin’, Joker, opens October 4th.

Find the Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn posters below.