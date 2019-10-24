Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross share Watchmen end credits music: Stream

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross scoring HBO's Watchmen

After Sunday night’s series debut of Watchmen, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross promptly announced a three-volume official release of the HBO series accompanying soundtrack. Today, the duo has shared an extended version of the first episode’s end credit track.

Initially the Watchman episode’s closing credit music cut at roughly the two-minute mark. In the new extended clip below, Reznor and Ross’ music goes more than twice the original time-length, now capping at right under five minutes.



The Nine-Inch Nails bandmates will release the first installment of their Watchmen soundtrack on November 4th, followed by the other two, respectively, on November 25th, and December 16th. Each will come on limited-edition 180-gram vinyl, along with exclusive artwork and packaging. Pre-orders are currently available via the band’s website.