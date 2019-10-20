Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ score for Watchmen previewed in new teaser clips: Watch

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross scoring HBO's Watchmen

Sunday brings the premiere of Damon Lindelof’s new take on Watchmen, along with a brand new score from Oscar-winning duo Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The Nine Inch Nails bandmates personally reached out to Lindelof expressing interest in scoring the series, and wrote much of the music blind.

“We reached out to Damon and the HBO camp when I first heard about it, because I’ve been a fan of Damon since Lost. I was completely blown away by The Leftovers. Also, as a big fan of Watchmen [in other incarnations], I appreciated the fearlessness that taking on that property and that IP would require. I thought, if anybody was to do it at any place, HBO and Damon sounds exciting to me,” Reznor explained in a past interview with Variety.



“For Watchmen we’ve had the challenge of working almost blind, off a bit of a script for the first episode of 10. But we spent enough time with Damon to know that we’re kindred spirits,” he added.

Ahead of Sunday night’s premiere, snippets of Reznor and Ross’ score have been revealed via a series of teaser trailers. Check them out below, and read our review of Watchmen’s initial six episodes. Details on a proper commercial release for the score are still forthcoming.

Next up for Reznor and Ross? The Pixar film Soul.