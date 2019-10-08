Trey Anastasio Band announce 2020 tour dates

Trey Anastasio, photo by Ben Kaye

Trey Anastasio seems to be in ever-popular demand, and he’s all too happy to provide the supply. After launching his new side project Ghosts of the Forest earlier this year, he’s set to perform a run of acoustic shows this month before linking back up with Phish for their fall trek. Come winter, he’ll be back on the road for a new set of 2020 tour dates across the US with his self-named Trey Anastasio Band (TAB).

The new schedule sees TAB kicking off their tour with a pair of shows in Port Chester, New York on January 10th-11th. They’ll then head to the West Coast for shows in San Diego, Los Angeles, and Phoenix before playing a trio of Texas gigs. Things wrap up January 31st and February 2nd with a two-night stand at New Orleans, Louisiana’s The Civic Theatre.



Additionally, Anastasio has announced his Between Me and My Mind documentary will arrive via Amazon and iTunes on October 11th. With direction from Steven Cantor, the film follows the Phish frontman as he works through some of his most intimate and honest songwriting. It premiered earlier this year with a limited theatrical run.

(Buy: Tickets to Phish’s Upcoming Shows)

Pre-sale tickets for TAB’s new tour open on October 9th at 1:00 p.m. ET via Anastasio’s online store. You can also get your tickets here, and watch the Between Me and My Mind trailer beneath Anastasio’s full schedule below.

Trey Anastasio 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

10/15 – Geneva, NY @ Smith Opera House *

10/16 – Dayton, OH @ Victoria Theatre *

10/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater *

10/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre *

10/21 – Eau Claire, WI @ The Pablo Center at the Confluence *

10/23 – Canton, OH @ Palace Theatre *

10/25 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater *

10/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre *

10/27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

10/29 – New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall *

10/30 – New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall *

11/29 – Providence, RI @ Dunkin’ Donuts Center ^

11/30 – Providence, RI @ Dunkin’ Donuts Center ^

12/01 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum ^

12/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Peterson Event Center ^

12/06 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum ^

12/07 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum ^

12/08 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum ^

02/20-23 – Cancun, MX @ Phish: Riviera Maya ^

01/10 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre #

01/11 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre #

01/16 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park #

01/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

01/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

01/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren #

01/24 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theatre #

01/25 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues #

01/26 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory #

01/28 – San Antonio, TX @The Tobin Center #

01/31 – New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre #

02/1 – New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre #

* = An Acoustic Evening with Trey Anastasio

^ = Phish

# = Trey Anastasio Band