Twin Peaks declare it’s “Our World” on new single: Stream

Twin Peaks, photo by Cooper Fox

Chicago favorites Twin Peaks have shared a new standalone single, “Our World”.

The track comes from the same sessions as the band’s latest full-length, September’s Lookout Low. As such, “Our World” has a similar laid back, alt-country feel, a soulful twang in the sliding guitar notes. Twin Peaks instill the track with a quiet hopefulness, one that may be crestfallen by the current state of things, but not so despondent that depression takes hold. “No matter what the people say/ It’s still our world/ I still wanna wake up,” goes the chorus.



Twin Peaks’ vocalist/guitarist Cadien Lake James explained in a statement how “Our World” was inspired by a tweet from drummer Connor Brodner:

“One day last year amidst some moment of (the constant) political turmoil or another, I read a tweet Connor posted encouraging all that despite the current state of affairs, ‘it’s still our world.’ I wrote the lyrics for ‘Our World’ directly after. Despite not fitting into the sequence of Lookout Low, it’s one of our favorites we recorded and we’re happy to share it now.”

Take a listen to the song below. You can also catch Twin Peaks on their packed fall and winter tour by getting tickets here.