Ty Segall announces demos box set Pig Man Lives Volume 1

Ty Segall has announced a massive box set called Pig Man Lives Volume 1. The 4xLP set centers around demos from the 2007-2017 period of his solo career. It comes out on November 1st via Drag City.
Pig Man Lives Volume 1 is a collection of demos behind some of his most popular albums, including Manipulator, Freedom’s Goblin, Emotional Mugger, Twins, Ty Segall, Slaughterhouse, and Sleeper. It also includes several previously unreleased songs. In total, the box set is nearly 50 songs long (!) which explains why eight sides of vinyl were needed to capture all of this music.
(Read: Ty Segall Keeps His Daredevil Spirit Alive on First Taste)
“Each finished record had its own unique aim and intention, but when you hear tracks from 2007 next to tracks from 2015, then 2012 cutting in after 2017, the splatter allows you to experience the continuum of a whole body of work exploding over and over again, in a burst of freedom that accompanies an initial song sketch,” a press release from Drag City reads. “For some of these songs, further evolution brought even more out of them. And some are perfect this way, with rough edges and little details you’re not gonna believe you’ve lived without.”
Pre-orders are currently ongoing. In the meantime, check out the album artwork and tracklist below.
In related news, this week Segall will kick off a residency at NYC’s Bowery Ballroom in support of his new album, First Taste. You can find tickets to all of his upcoming dates here.
Pig Man Lives Volume 1 Artwork:
Pig Man Lives Volume 1 Tracklist:
01. Squealer
02. Don’t You Want to Know
03. The Magazine
04. Take Care to Comb Your Hair
05. Mister Main
06. Feel
07. Green Belly
08. Breakfast Eggs
09. Manipulator
10. Papers
11. Song Number 12
12. My Lady’s on Fire
13. Diversion
14. Tall Man Skinny Lady
15. Orange Color Queen
16. Fanny Dog
17. Meaning
18. She Don’t Care
19. The Fakir
20. Untitled #6
21. Who’s Producing You?
22. Stick Around
23. You’re the Doctor
24. California Hills
25. DAGBLR
26. Warm Hands
27. Break a Guitar 2
28. Every 1’s a Winner
29. Candy Man
30. Handglams
31. It’s Over
32. Golden One (Only One)
33. Pan
34. Alta
35. The Singer
36. The Hills
37. Thank God for the Sinners
38. Shoot You Up
39. The Feels
40. Connection
41. Thank You Mr. Kane
42. When Mommy Kills You
43. She
44. Slaughterhouse
45. Sue Thumb
46. Talkin’ ‘Bout Yourself
47. 5 Feet Tall