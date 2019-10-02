Ty Segall announces demos box set Pig Man Lives Volume 1

Ty Segall, photo by Denée Segall

Ty Segall has announced a massive box set called Pig Man Lives Volume 1. The 4xLP set centers around demos from the 2007-2017 period of his solo career. It comes out on November 1st via Drag City.

Pig Man Lives Volume 1 is a collection of demos behind some of his most popular albums, including Manipulator, Freedom’s Goblin, Emotional Mugger, Twins, Ty Segall, Slaughterhouse, and Sleeper. It also includes several previously unreleased songs. In total, the box set is nearly 50 songs long (!) which explains why eight sides of vinyl were needed to capture all of this music.



(Read: Ty Segall Keeps His Daredevil Spirit Alive on First Taste)

“Each finished record had its own unique aim and intention, but when you hear tracks from 2007 next to tracks from 2015, then 2012 cutting in after 2017, the splatter allows you to experience the continuum of a whole body of work exploding over and over again, in a burst of freedom that accompanies an initial song sketch,” a press release from Drag City reads. “For some of these songs, further evolution brought even more out of them. And some are perfect this way, with rough edges and little details you’re not gonna believe you’ve lived without.”

Pre-orders are currently ongoing. In the meantime, check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

In related news, this week Segall will kick off a residency at NYC’s Bowery Ballroom in support of his new album, First Taste. You can find tickets to all of his upcoming dates here.

Pig Man Lives Volume 1 Artwork:

Pig Man Lives Volume 1 Tracklist:

01. Squealer

02. Don’t You Want to Know

03. The Magazine

04. Take Care to Comb Your Hair

05. Mister Main

06. Feel

07. Green Belly

08. Breakfast Eggs

09. Manipulator

10. Papers

11. Song Number 12

12. My Lady’s on Fire

13. Diversion

14. Tall Man Skinny Lady

15. Orange Color Queen

16. Fanny Dog

17. Meaning

18. She Don’t Care

19. The Fakir

20. Untitled #6

21. Who’s Producing You?

22. Stick Around

23. You’re the Doctor

24. California Hills

25. DAGBLR

26. Warm Hands

27. Break a Guitar 2

28. Every 1’s a Winner

29. Candy Man

30. Handglams

31. It’s Over

32. Golden One (Only One)

33. Pan

34. Alta

35. The Singer

36. The Hills

37. Thank God for the Sinners

38. Shoot You Up

39. The Feels

40. Connection

41. Thank You Mr. Kane

42. When Mommy Kills You

43. She

44. Slaughterhouse

45. Sue Thumb

46. Talkin’ ‘Bout Yourself

47. 5 Feet Tall