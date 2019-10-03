Vampire Weekend and HAIM perform “This Life” live in Los Angeles: Watch

Shortly after the release of Father of the Bride this past spring, Vampire Weekend appeared on The Tonight Show alongside special guests HAIM. During their Los Angeles concert on Wednesday, the Ezra Koenig and co. again invited the Haim sisters out for a surprise collaborative jam.

Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim took the stage at Hollywood Bowl to assist in Vampire Weekend’s live performance of “This Life”. As they provided the cooing backup vocals, the trio swayed to and fro like a ’60s girl group.



Danielle, who featured extensively on Father of the Bride, also stuck around to sing on two more songs, “Hold You Now” and set closer “Jerusalem, New York, Berlin”.

Check out fan-caught footage below, and be sure to snag your tickets to Vampire Weekend’s upcoming concerts here.

This is the second time this week HAIM have made a cameo at a local show. The three-piece dropped in on Charli XCX’s concert at The Wiltern on Tuesday to perform their joint track “Warm”. Check out that footage below.