Vince Stapes unveils new track “Sheet Music”: Stream

Vince Staples

At the end of summer, Vince Staples debuted the first episode of his new self-titled web series, along with a fresh single called “So What”. Today, the Long Beach hip-hop artist follows it up with the second installment and yet another new track, both entitled “Sheet Music”.

Clocking in at six-ish minutes, the latest episode finds Staples in a bit of lady trouble. He decides to hide out over at the home of guest star Ray-J, who imparts a little relationship advice. As with the first entry, today’s episode is directed by “Fun” visionary Calmatic.



Also appearing in the episode is the new single “Sheet Music”. The track comes with a more sparkling pop-forward production that Staples vocally stair-steps with the rhythmic hook line, “That’s your baby mama in my bed sheets.”

Watch the full second episode below, followed by the lyric video for “Sheet Music”.

Vince Staples will be performing at the Adult Swim Festival in Los Angeles, along with the Wonderfront Festival in San Diego. Get tickets to all his upcoming dates here.