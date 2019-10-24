New band Viral premiere industrial hardcore song “Disorder”: Stream

Viral, photo by Travis Shinn

Viral is a brand-new outfit that explores hardcore, industrial, electronic, and hip-hop music. The band also happens to have a big-time contributor in its camp. While not a touring member of the group, founding Biohazard singer-guitarist Billy Graziadei is a major force in Viral’s writing, recording, and producing process.

The band is led by singer Frankie Cassara, who auditioned for Biohazard following Evan Seinfeld’s departure. While he didn’t get the gig, he did form a strong bond with Graziadei, leading to the formation of Viral.



Together, Graziadei and Cassara started the creative journey that has resulted in a unique sound that combines multiple genres but is still decidedly heavy. Viral are teaming up with Heavy Consequence to premiere their new single, “Disorder”.

“I’ve been in metal, punk, hardcore, experimental bands all my life,” said Cassara. “Everything I’ve done has lead up to this. Billy was familiar with all the projects I was involved with in the past. I told him I wanted to do something edgy and different, an electronic project that included all my influences, but still wanted to maintain the ferociousness of rock and still have some textures and ambiance. He was super-into the idea — and then we just started writing.”

He added, “When I was coming up, I was into the Cro-Mags and the whole entire New York hardcore scene, but I was always into stuff like Die Krupps and ‪Nitzer Ebb and Public Enemy.”

Regarding the new single, Cassara explained, “The song is called ‘Disorder’, so the drums are erratic, the vocals come in really heavy. That is exactly what we were going for.”

Lyrically, Viral provide an outlet for Cassara to let out a whirlwind of feelings based on his personal experiences and setbacks. “Viral is a ravenous machine that feeds off of my misfortunes, dissatisfaction with these experiences and my solutions through them,” he expounded. “I’ve walked through darkness to appreciate life, now Viral helps me translate that into a ferocious energy emotion to be share with the world.”

Stream the track “Disorder” below, and learn more about Viral at their official website. The band is heading out on a European tour in support of Die Krupps beginning November 21st in Oberhausen, Germany. See the full list of dates below and pick up tickets here.

Viral European Tour Dates With Die Krupps:

11/21 – Oberhausen, DE @ Kulttempel

11/22 – London, UK @The Garage

11/23 – Manchester, UK @ Night People

11/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Slay

11/26 – Lyon, FR @ CCO

11/28 – Aarau, CH @ Kiff

11/29 – Siegen, DE @ Vortex

11/30 – Glauchau, DE @ Alte Spinnerei

12/01 – Berlin, DE @ Kesselhau

12/02 – München, DE @ Strom

12/03 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Alter Schlachthof

12/04 – Hamburg, DE @ Logo

12/05 – Gothenburg, SE @ Musikens Hus

12/06 – Malmo, SE @ Babel

12/08 – Wroclaw, PL @ Stary Klasztof

12/10 – Prague, CZ @ Futurum

12/11 – Wien, AT @ Arena

12/12 – Budapest, HU @ A 38

12/14 – Antwerpen, BE @ Bim Fest