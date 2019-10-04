Volbeat walk off stage twice during first song, never return to gig

Volbeat, photo by Johnny Perilla

Volbeat’s show on Thursday night (October 3rd) at Ulster Hall in Belfast, Ireland, didn’t last very long. In fact, the band never made it through the first song before pulling the plug on the gig.

The Danish rockers began their set with new single “Pelvis on Fire” from their latest album, Rewind, Replay, Rebound, but halted the performance in the middle of the song, with frontman Michael Poulsen walking off stage and the rest of the band following. Volbeat then returned and started the song again, only to walk off once more. However, after the second stoppage, they didn’t return at all.



According to fan accounts, as reported by UK site The Festivals, the audience was left staring at the empty stage for 15 minutes before being notified that the show was canceled. They did get to see opening bands Baroness and Danko Jones, but apparently the sound was not great leading up to Volbeat’s set. One fan wrote, “Danko Jones’ sound was awful, through no fault of their own, but they battered through it and played a blinder. Sometimes that’s what it takes.”

Volbeat would later issue the following statement via the band’s Facebook page:

“We in Volbeat want to extend our most heartfelt apologies for having to cancel tonight’s show in Belfast. As many of you know, Michael has been having some throat issues and we ran into multiple technical issues on stage that prevented the band from being able to hear each other play. While he has mostly recovered his voice at this point, it was decided that had he continued to play the show this way he would have risked blowing out his voice again and having to cancel even more shows. We’re gutted that we weren’t able to perform for you tonight, but we will be back to reschedule the show as soon as we possibly can.”

Poulsen’s throat issues previously forced the band to cancel their September 28th show at the O2 Academy in Bristol, England, where Baroness and Danko Jones still performed their sets.

The tour is scheduled to resume tonight (October 4th) in Dublin, Ireland, and continue through a November 29th show in Stockholm, Sweden. Tickets are available here.

See various fan accounts and video clips of the Belfast incident in the tweets below.

@VOLBEAT cancelled in Belfast after half a song due to technical issues with the sound! Band just walked off stage and left everyone looking at this for 15mins with no updates. Incredibly poor. Fans deserve more than just a refund, be interesting to see if there's a statement. pic.twitter.com/n6ZTOYUoA3 — Ryan Denney (@ryandenney6) October 3, 2019