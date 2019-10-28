Walls of Jericho drummer busted with over 600 pounds of marijuana in truck

Walls of Jericho drummer Dustin Schoenhofer marijuana bust, via Oregon Stage Police

Walls of Jericho drummer Dustin Schoenhofer was arrested with a wall of marijuana in his truck last week in Oregon. When he was pulled over, Schoenhofer claimed he was driving to Ohio and didn’t know there was 632.5 pounds of marijuana and over 30 pounds of butane honey extract in the back of his pickup.

At about 3:00 p.m. on October 23rd, Oregon State Police stopped Schoenhofer’s 2014 Chevy pickup on Highway 140E for driving over the speed limit. The state trooper obtained probable cause to search the vehicle, quickly discovering the massive stash in the bed of the truck.



“The driver stated he was going to Ohio with the truck but didn’t know the marijuana was in the back of it,” trooper Adam Miller logged in his report.

According to the Mail Tribune, Schoenhofer, 41, is being held on $45,000 bail at the Klamath County Jail for exporting marijuana, exporting extract, possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, distribution of a controlled substance-marijuana, possession of a controlled substance-extract, distribution of a controlled substance-extract.

Walls of Jericho are a metalcore band that’s been around since 1998. Schoenhofer has been the group’s drummer since 2004, playing on the outfit’s last three albums.

See a pic of the stash that Schoenhofer “didn’t know” about below.