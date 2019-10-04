Bruce Springsteen teases Western Stars film with live performance video of “Sundown”: Watch

Bruce Springsteen and wife Patti Scialfa

Later this month, Bruce Springsteen makes his directorial debut with Western Stars, a companion film to his acclaimed album of the same name. The project touches on “themes of love and loss, loneliness and family and the inexorable passage of time” and features performance footage alongside vignettes starring The Boss.

Ahead of the film’s wide theatrical release, Springsteen has shared a new clip. It shows the iconic rocker performing a live version of “Sundown” accompanied by a full orchestra and wife Patti Scialfa. The entire thing was beautifully shot inside of a nearly 100-year-old barn on Springsteen’s own Stone Hill Farm property in Colts Neck, NJ.



“We made a film of the Western Stars album, where I play the record start to finish along with some other things,” the 70-year-old musician explained in an interview last month. “We knew we weren’t going to tour, so I was looking for a way to get some of the music live to the audience.”

Co-directed by frequent collaborator Thom Zinny, the film opens October 25th. An accompanying soundtrack, Western Stars – Songs From The Film, hits store shelves the same day.