Chance the Rapper performs tracks from The Big Day, eats veggies on Carpool Karaoke: Watch

Chance the Rapper on Carpool Karaoke

On Tuesday evening, Chance the Rapper joined late-night host James Corden for a spin on Carpool Karaoke.

The Chicago rapper represented his debut studio album, The Big Day, performing sing-along versions of tracks like “All Day Long” and “Hot Shower”. Chano and Corden also sang along to Coloring Book favorites like “No Problem” and “All Night’ as well as Chance’s Ed Sheeran collaboration, “Cross Me”.



In between songs, Chance discussed his relationship with the Obamas and Kanye West. Plus, the self-described hater of vegetables put on a blindfold and taste-tested various veggies.

Replay the entire segment below.

Chance previously supported his new record with appearances on both Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Ellen. Following his festival set at Rolling Loud Los Angeles in December, he’l embark on his official 2020 “Big Tour”, which features openers in Lil Yachty and brother Taylor Bennett. Find your tickets here.