Win a Halloween vinyl bundle from Waxwork Records

Trick or treat! Remember the good ol’ days when you’d beeline to the houses with the best candy? Well, this house is giving away free vinyl.

Yes, to celebrate All Hallow’s Eve, Consequence of Sound and Waxwork Records have teamed up for the ultimate Halloween treat. Together, they’ve curated a creepy collection of the spookiest scores for the hungriest horror hound out there.



This is no trick, either. We’re dead serious. One (1) lucky winner will receive brand new copies of: Child’s Play (1988), Creepshow, Creepshow 2, Don’t Go In the House, Friday the 13th, Halloween (2018), Pet Sematary (2019), and Us.

All you have to do is sign up and try to win below. If you don’t see the widget below, click here to enter.