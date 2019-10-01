Wilco perform “Everyone Hides” on Colbert: Watch

Wilco on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Wilco are just a few days away from dropping their new album, Ode to Joy. Ahead of the October 4th release, the Chicago outfit stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday to perform the album track “Everyone Hides”.

The stage was fairly dark for a late night performance, with Wilco highlighted in simple whites as the band’s name flashed on the screens around them. Though there was no massive game of hide-and-seek like in the song’s video, they delivered “Everyone Hides” as crisply as you’d expect from such seasoned stalwarts, complete with a few rollicking slide solos from Nels Cline.



Check out Wilco’s full performance below. Stay right to the end, too, as there’s something oddly endearing about hearing Colbert so nonchalantly saying, “Thanks, Jeff,” to Jeff Tweedy.

Wilco are also about to start a long string of North American tour and residency dates. They’re also throwing their own personally curated festival, Sky Blue Sky, this January in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Get your tickets to all their upcoming shows here.

In related news, an album of Wilco tracks performed by other artists called Wilco Covered is coming as an insert in Uncut magazine’s November issue. Sharon Van Etten, Kurt Vile, Courtney Barnett, Whitney, Parquet Courts, Low, Twin Peaks, and more contributed.

Meanwhile, Cline recently announced the debut album from his collaborative project with Cibo Matto’s Yuka C. Honda, CUP. Entitled Spinning Creature, it’s out November 1st via Northern Spy Records.