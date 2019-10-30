Wildfire threatens Sebastian Bach’s L.A. home eight years after New Jersey house was destroyed by Hurricane Irene

Sebastian Bach, via YouTube: Frontiers Music srl

Sebastian Bach has some seriously bad luck with houses. The former Skid Row singer’s family is among those being evacuated because of the surging fire that is threatening his home in Los Angeles, one of a series of wildfires burning rampant across California.

The veteran rocker expressed concern for his family while he was in Orlando to play a show this evening (October 30th). Bach tweeted: “You’ll have to excuse me, I’m losing my mind. My wife and kids just got evacuated out of our house in California. Mandatory evacuations on my street. I have a gig tonight. I am losing my shit.”



Only eight years ago, Bach’s house in Lincroft, New Jersey, was condemned after Hurricane Irene practically destroyed the entire home. Surging flood waters took out a bridge, which fell into his garage and sent water rushing into the basement. Along with the master reels of Skid Row recordings, he also lost a collection of KISS memorabilia.

The New Jersey home was once featured on MTV’s Cribs, but Bach sold the house as a fixer upper five years after Hurricane Irene. He took an $85,000 loss from the price he paid for it back in the ’90s.

(Buy: Tickets to Sebastian Bach’s Upcoming Shows)

In a passionate Facebook post at the time, he said the event was an “Act of God” pushing him to move to California. “New Jersey, thank you all so much for 25 years of rock n’ roll,” he wrote. “It’s all over now. I will always love New Jersey but now there is literally nothing left for me here except memories of a past life.”

You have to feel for the ex-Skid Row frontman as the wildfire threatens his new home, especially because he has to be across the country instead of with his family. His current tour, which finds the singer performing Skid Row’s debut album in its entirety, winds down this Saturday (November 2nd) in Pinellas Park, Florida. Pick up ticket here.