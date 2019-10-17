Win Ozzy Osbourne’s See You on the Other Side Vinyl Box Set

Ozzy Osbourne's See You on the Other Side Vinyl Box Set

39 years ago, Ozzy Osbourne released one of the most iconic heavy metal records of all time, Blizzard of Ozz. The former Black Sabbath member’s debut was the first stop on the wild rocker’s crazy train ride of a solo career, and a landmark release in the history of music. We’ll be exploring the LP’s legacy on the latest season of The Opus podcast, but we wanted to celebrate Osbourne’s full catalog before we bundle up for the blizzard. To that end, we’re giving away his new career-spanning vinyl box set, See You on the Other Side.

Courtesy of Sony Legacy, the massive collection includes 16 records spread across 24 pieces of vinyl alongside B-sides, live albums, and a bunch of other goodies. Contained inside the slick black box is every one of Osbourne’s studio albums from 1980’s Blizzard of Ozz through 2010’s Scream, as well as the Tribute, Live & Loud and Live at Budokan live albums, and the Mr. Crowley and Just Say Ozzy EPs. 2001’s Down to Earth, 2007’s Black Rain, and Scream are presented on vinyl for the first time in the US, while 1991’s No More Tears has been remastered from the original flat analog masters to be split across two LPs.



Rounding out the musical selections are a new collection of non-album tracks dubbed Flippin’ the B Side and a 7-inch flexi disc featuring a previously unreleased demo version of “See You on the Other Side”.

The box also contains 10 newly designed 24-inch by 36-inch posters to pair with each of the 10 studio LPs Osbourne released between 1981 and 2010, plus an individually numbered certificate of authenticity hand-signed by Ozzy himself. What’s more, 12 Augmented Reality experiences are hidden throughout the package.

