Wire announce new album Mind Hive, share “Cactused”: Stream

After teasing a new record in the works over the summer, Wire have formally announced their 17th studio album, Mind Hive. Due out January 24th via their own pinkflag label, the effort is being previewed with the lead single “Cactused”. The post-punks have also announced a round of 2020 tour dates supporting the release.
The long-running British outfit’s latest follows 2017’s Silver/Lead. As always, Wire remain “defiantly modern,” as a press release puts it, with the nine new songs “featuring some of the band’s most upbeat moments of recent years.”
As a first listen, Wire have shared “Cactused”, which is definitely one of the brighter tracks in their catalog. It cuts out and kicks in trippingly as Colin Newman’s playfully alert, curious vocals lend themselves to careful consideration. The cut comes accompanied by a music video that previews the band’s forthcoming documentary, People in a Film. Check it out below.
(Read: The 50 Albums That Shaped Punk Rock)
Wire will support Mind Hive on UK and North American tours next years. The dates are ahead, and you can snag tickets here.
Mind Hive Artwork:
Mind Hive Tracklist:
01. Be Like Them
02. Cactused
03. Primed and Ready
04. Off the Beach
05. Unrepentant
06. Shadows
07. Oklahoma
08. Hung
09. Humming
Wire 2020 Tour Dates:
01/27 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece
01/28 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall
01/29 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
01/30 – Glasgow, UK @ G2 (The Garage)
01/31 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
02/1- Brighton, UK @ Chalk
03/3 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
03/4 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
03/6 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
03/7 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
03/9 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
03/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
03/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
03/13 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair
03/14 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre
03/16 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall
05/21 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
Revisit Wire founder Colin Newman’s appearance on Kyle Meredith With… from May of this year to hear him talk about the 40th anniversary of 154 as well as the new record:
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public