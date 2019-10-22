Wire announce new album Mind Hive, share “Cactused”: Stream

Wire, photo by Fergus Kelly

After teasing a new record in the works over the summer, Wire have formally announced their 17th studio album, Mind Hive. Due out January 24th via their own pinkflag label, the effort is being previewed with the lead single “Cactused”. The post-punks have also announced a round of 2020 tour dates supporting the release.

The long-running British outfit’s latest follows 2017’s Silver/Lead. As always, Wire remain “defiantly modern,” as a press release puts it, with the nine new songs “featuring some of the band’s most upbeat moments of recent years.”



As a first listen, Wire have shared “Cactused”, which is definitely one of the brighter tracks in their catalog. It cuts out and kicks in trippingly as Colin Newman’s playfully alert, curious vocals lend themselves to careful consideration. The cut comes accompanied by a music video that previews the band’s forthcoming documentary, People in a Film. Check it out below.

Wire will support Mind Hive on UK and North American tours next years. The dates are ahead, and you can snag tickets here.

Mind Hive Artwork:

Mind Hive Tracklist:

01. Be Like Them

02. Cactused

03. Primed and Ready

04. Off the Beach

05. Unrepentant

06. Shadows

07. Oklahoma

08. Hung

09. Humming

Wire 2020 Tour Dates:

01/27 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

01/28 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

01/29 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

01/30 – Glasgow, UK @ G2 (The Garage)

01/31 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

02/1- Brighton, UK @ Chalk

03/3 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

03/4 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/6 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

03/7 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

03/9 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

03/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

03/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/13 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

03/14 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre

03/16 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

05/21 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

Revisit Wire founder Colin Newman’s appearance on Kyle Meredith With… from May of this year to hear him talk about the 40th anniversary of 154 as well as the new record:

