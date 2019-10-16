Wolf Parade return with new song “Against the Day”: Stream

Wolf Parade, photo by Pamela Evelyn & Joseph Yarmush

More than two years after the release of Cry, Cry, Cry, Canadian indie rockers Wolf Parade are back with new music. Their latest single is called “Against the Day” and is accompanied by a handful of 2020 tour dates.

Today’s offering is a synth-heavy cut with both Spencer Krug and Dan Boeckner taking turns crooning into the mic. Meanwhile, its corresponding animated video, directed by Scorpion Dagger with contributions from Doctor Octoroc, is described as a “post-apocalyptic Wolf Parade listening party.” Its intro reads, “The twenty-first century is ending and so is global civilization… As central governments withered away, newer and more chaotic forms of self-government emerged to fill the empty socio-political niches.”



Check it out below.

As for the group’s upcoming live shows, they take place in Europe throughout the month of March. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 18th and can be purchased here.

Wolf Parade 2020 Tour Dates:

03/02 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg

03/03 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust

03/04 – Berlin, DE @ Gretchen

03/06 – Cologne, DE @ Club Volta

03/07 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

03/08 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes

03/09 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

03/10 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie

03/11 – London, UK @ The Dome

03/13 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

03/14 – Manchester, UK @ YES

03/15 – Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory

