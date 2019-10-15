Punk legends X unveil video for “Delta 88 Nightmare”, first new recording in more than 30 years: Watch

X, photo via Facebook

Punk icons X have released their first new music in more than 30 years. The Los Angeles act hit the studio earlier this year to record five new songs, and today they’re unveiling “Delta 88 Nightmare” and its accompanying video.

A rough demo of “Delta 88 Nightmare” originally surfaced on a 2001 reissue of the band’s debut album, Los Angeles. This new version marks X’s first release to feature original members Exene Cervenka, John Doe, Billy Zoom, and DJ Bonebrake since 1985.



Along with laying down a proper studio version of “Delta 88 Nightmare”, the band recorded four additional songs. That includes the track’s B-side, “Cyrano de Berger’s Back”, which was written by Doe prior to X’s formation. A 7-inch vinyl release of the single, due November 29th, is available for pre-order.

Directed by Cervenka’s son, Henry Mortensen, the video for “Delta 88 Nightmare” premiered on Rolling Stone. Mortensen stars in the clip alongside Cervanka’s niece, Carolyn Allen. Watch it below.

X will launch their “X-Mas ’19” holiday tour on November 11th with a gig in San Diego, California. See the dates below, and pick up tickets here.

X 2019 Tour Dates:

11/11 – San Diego, CA @ Wonderfront Festival

11/29 – San Juan Capistrano, CA @ The Coach House

11/30 – San Juan Capistrano, CA @ The Coach House

12/01 – San Juan Capistrano, CA @ The Coach House

12/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

12/07 – Sonoma, CA @ Sebastiani Theatre

12/09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

12/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

12/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

12/15 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

12/16 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

12/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

12/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

“Delta 88 Nightmare” Artwork: