YBN Cordae and Anderson .Paak, photo via Carmen Mandato/BET

YBN Cordae and Anderson .Paak brought some funk to the 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards with their performance of “RNP”.

The J. Cole-produced cut comes from Cordae’s debut record, The Lost Boy, which dropped back in the summer. He and .Paak previously premiered “RNP” on Fallon ahead of the album’s release, and the choreography they worked through on BET was almost the same as that previous TV appearance. Only this time, they were backed by a group of ’70s-attired dancers on a set that made it feel like an old school stoop party. Watch the replay below.



This is .Paak’s second headline-grabbing collaborative TV performance already this month. Just a few days ago, he was on Kimmel with Smokey Robinson singing “Make It Better”. He’s next set to appear at Atlanta’s AFROPUNK festival, Intersect Las Vegas, and ComplexCon in Long Beach, California later this year. Get tickets to all those shows here.

(Read: Top 25 Songs of 2019 (So Far))

YBN Cordae, meanwhile, is still riding the high of releasing The Lost Boy. He’s on tour with Logic and will also perform at Las Vegas’ Day N Vegas Festival next month. Grab tickets here.