YG kicks fan offstage after he refuses to yell “Fuck Donald Trump”

YG at Mala Luna Festival

If you haven’t made up your mind about President Donald Trump by now, chances are you have but are afraid to reveal your opinion. That seemed to be the case for one attendee of the Mala Luna Festival in San Antonio this weekend. When invited onstage by rapper YG to yell, “Fuck Donald Trump,” the fan refused to do so and was promptly kicked off stage.

“I spotted you out in the crowd. I asked if you fuck with Donald Trump. You said you don’t know,” YG told the fan after inviting him on stage. “So since you don’t know, I need you to make up your mind tonight. I need you to say your name, state your name because I know your momma, your daddy, your grandmomma, your grandfather’s watching. State your name and yell out, ‘Fuck Donald Trump.'”



(Read: The Legacy of Gangsta Rap Remains in Good Hands on YG’s 4Real 4Real)

When the fan refused to do so, YG responded in kind: “No you won’t? Get his ass outta here. Fuck outta here. He’s a Donald Trump supporter — get his ass outta here!”

In YG’s defense, the fan should have probably seen it coming. After all, the rapper’s biggest song is literally called… “Fuck Donald Trump”.