Zakk Wylde doesn’t appear on upcoming Ozzy Osbourne album

Zakk Wylde rejoined Ozzy Osbourne’s live band a couple years back, stirring up excitement among fans. However, the guitar hero has just revealed that he has “nothing to do” with the Prince of Darkness’ upcoming album.

Wylde was in Ozzy’s band in the late ’80s and into the early ’90s, and again for the better part of the first decade of the 21st century. He returned in 2017 and has played a major part in Ozzy’s ongoing “No More Tours 2” farewell trek. He has also played on five of Ozzy’s albums, ranging from 1988’s No Rest for the Wicked to 2007’s Black Rain.



The guitarist remains a very vital member of Ozzy’s live band, with the farewell tour set to resume in 2020 following a year of postponements due to injuries Osbourne sustained in a fall. Yet, he is not involved at all in Ozzy’s upcoming album.

Ozzy recently revealed he has completed work on the new LP, which is being produced by Andrew Watt. The sessions with Watt arose after Ozzy collaborated with Post Malone on the track “Take What You Want”.

When Wylde was recently asked on “The Cassius Morris Show” about his involvement on Ozzy’s album, he responded, “We didn’t do anything on that. Ozz, he just jammed with some friends that he knows. He was just, like, ‘Hey, Zakk, I ended up tracking some of the stuff,’ or whatever, and I was, like, ‘Oh, great, Ozz.'”

He continued “That Post Malone thing I heard was awesome. Post came down to a Black Label [Society] show … almost half a year ago or something like that, before the Ozzy thing. But he just came down and he was, like, ‘Hey, Zakk, what’s happening?’ A really cool guy and everything like that. When I heard the track, Ozzy sounds great on it, man. But no, I didn’t have nothing to do with the stuff that Ozz just recorded.”

Wylde acknowledged that most fans expected him to be on the album, but said there’s still a chance he’ll record with Ozzy again. “The whole thing is we could always get together and record another thing,” said the guitarist. “So it’s all good, man.”

Ozzy recently postponed his early 2020 European tour, which had already been rescheduled from early 2019. As for the metal icon’s health, Zakk divulged, “I just saw Ozzy the other day — he was at my daughter’s wedding. He’s still doing his rehab and he’s doing everything like that.”

Wylde continued, “Obviously, we were gonna do these shows right now, but the doctor was, like, ‘Nah, you’re not ready to get out there and do it.’ It’s no different than playing sports. If you’re not ready to pitch, there’s no sense in jeopardizing you making the injury even worse.” Hear the full interview below.

As of now, Ozzy’s rescheduled North American tour is still scheduled to kick off in May 2020. See the full list of dates, and pick up tickets here.

