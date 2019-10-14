Zoë Kravitz cast as Catwoman in The Batman

Zoë Kravitz will crack Catwoman’s whip in The Batman.

The Big Little Lies actress has been cast as the Dark Knight’s nemesis and occasional lover/ally in Matt Reeves’ upcoming film (via The Hollywood Reporter). She reportedly beat out Ana de Armas, Ella Balinska, and Eiza Gonzalez for the role after all four screen tested alongside Robert Pattinson.



The Batman will find Pattinson wearing the title character’s cowl, while Jeffrey Wright was recently cast as Commissioner Gordon.

Kravitz becomes the fourth actress to take on the role of Catwoman on the big screen. Michelle Pfeiffer’s portrayal in 1992’s Batman Returns is perhaps the most beloved, while Halle Berry’s take in a 2004’s solo film is far and away the most maligned. Anne Hathaway played the character in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises. Somewhat ironically, Kravitz was turned away from auditioning for a bit part in that latter film because she was too “urban.”

The Batman, a reboot of the iconic superhero after Ben Affleck’s take failed to gain traction, is rumored to feature a number of villains from the Caped Crusader’s rogues gallery. Jonah Hill is reportedly in talks to play another baddie, with speculation being it’s either The Riddler or Penguin.

We’ll see who else will be terrorizing The Bat alongside Kravitz’s Catwoman when The Batman hits theaters on June 25th, 2021. (One thing’s for sure, it won’t be Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker.) Production is set to begin early next year.

Meanwhile, Kravitz will next appear in Hulu’s High Fidelity series. Her part in the DC Extended Universe marks a bit of a franchise hop for the actress, as she also appeared as Angel in 2011’s X-Men: First Class.