Next year marks the 40th anniversary of Ozzy Osbourne’s groundbreaking debut album, Blizzard of Ozz. To celebrate, you can preview or stream music from Ozzy Osbourne here. Bonus: We’re also giving away his new career-spanning vinyl box set, See You on the Other Side.

Ozzy Osbourne’s landmark debut solo effort, Blizzard of Ozz, is one of metal’s greatest albums. The LP is a classic from front to back, but the single “Crazy Train” is its most iconic track, transcending heavy metal with its universal appeal.



“Crazy Train”, with Randy Rhoads’ infectious guitar riff and Ozzy’s unmistakably haunting vocals, is one of the catchiest metal tunes ever recorded. While the track certainly rocks hard, it also features pop sensibilities, allowing for a bevy of intriguing covers of the song in various genres.

Below are 10 covers of “Crazy Train” that show its wide-ranging appeal both musically (lounge, ska, acoustic, to name a few) and generationally, with pre-teen musicians delivering impressive renditions of the song.

Blizzard of Ozz is the focus of the current season of the Consequence of Sound podcast The Opus, as host Andy “Astronautalis” Bothwell breaks down the album with a bevy of guests, including Zakk Wylde and more.

See 10 Insane Covers of Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train” below.

10. Callum The Heavy Metal Kid

While competing on Australia’s Got Talent, YouTube personality Callum The Heavy Metal Kid delivered an impressive guitar rendition of “Crazy Train”. While his singing could’ve used a little polishing, his guitar skills belied his young age (he was 10 at the time). Judge Kelly Osbourne, daughter of Ozzy, was clearly blown away, throwing up her horns and giving Callum a standing ovation

09. Liliac

While a pretty faithful cover of the song, the fact that Liliac are all young members of the same family is quite admirable. All of these kids are skilled at their instruments, including young Justin sporting an Iron Maiden t-shirt behind the keyboard. Kudos to the parents for putting instruments in these kids hands at a young age.

08. The Ohio University Marching Alumni Band

“Crazy Train” has become a staple at sports events, so there had to be at least one marching band rendition on this list. The Ohio University Marching Alumni Band did a fine job tackling the Ozzy hit, even incorporating some fun choreography into the performance.

07. Fun Lovin’ Criminals

Fun Lovin’ Criminals have made a career of combining alternative rock, hip-hop, jazz, punk and more into their sound for more than a quarter century. Here, their cover of “Crazy Train” is just plain smooth. Snap your fingers along and enjoy.

06. The Lounge Brigade

This version of “Crazy Train” may have been recorded as part of a lounge tribute to Ozzy, but it’s got more in common with The Beach Boys than lounge music. The vocal harmonies are what make this a splendid cover, as the Lounge Brigade pull off a delightful rendition of the song.

05. Puddles Pity Party

Onetime America’s Got Talent contestant Puddles Pity Party offers a stripped-down acoustic version of “Crazy Train”. If you strip away his clown makeup, and just listen to his vocals, it’s quite an impressive performance. He even throws a little bit of The Police’s “Message in a Bottle” at the end for good measure.

04. Thumper

When the horns kick in on this cover, it takes “Crazy Train” on a one-way ticket to ska-ville. Thumper’s rendition of the Ozzy classic would have even the heaviest metalhead skanking on the dance floor.

03. Yuto Miyazawa

Like the aforementioned Callum The Heavy Metal Kid, Yuto Miyazawa (9 years old at the time) should be celebrated for his guitar playing more than his singing, but, man, how ’bout this little guy’s skills? Yuto was invited to perform on Ellen, where he was surprised at the end by the Prince of Darkness himself. The look on Yuto’s face upon seeing Ozzy is priceless.

02. Metalachi

Somehow, this mariachi version of “Crazy Train” makes perfect sense. Metalachi may be hamming it up in the video, but musically they’re right on point, giving the metal hit a festive vibe that would be a highlight of any party.

01. Jennie Lena

Billed as a “Motown” cover, Jennie Lena’s rendition of “Crazy Train” has a big band and swing vibe to it. Regardless, it’s a damn good version of the Ozzy classic, featuring topnotch vocals and instrumentation from Lena and her backing band. Take a listen, and try not to tap your feet. We’re all aboard for this impressive cover.

