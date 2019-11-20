2020 Grammy Awards: Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Thom Yorke earn multiple nominations

Lizzo (photo by Amy Price), Billie Eilish (Price), Thom Yorke (Philip Cosores)

Nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards have been revealed. Now in its 62nd year, the annual ceremony recognizes the best albums, songs, and artists of the eligibility period (Oct. 1st, 2018 – August 31st, 2019).

The 2020 Grammy Awards take place on Sunday, January 26th, 2020 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Alicia Keys will serve as the evening’s host, and the broadcast will air live on CBS.



Lizzo leads the way with a total of eight nominations, followed by Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, each of whom received six nominations. Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, J. Cole, and Thom Yorke are also nominated for multiple Grammys.

Album of the Year nominees is a battle of pop stars and indie rock royalty, as Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Ariana Grande’s thank u, next, and Lizzo’s Cuz I Love You are in contention right alongside Vampire Weekend’s Father of the Bride, Bon Iver’s i,i, and Lana Del Rey’s Norman F*cking Rockwell.

Eilish (“Bad Guy”), Lizzo (“Truth Hurts”), Grande (“7 rings”), and Bon Iver (“Hey, Ma”) are all nominated for Song of the Year. Meanwhile, Record of the Year contenders include Eilish (“Bad Guy”), Lizzo (“Truth Hurts”), Del Rey (“Norman F*cking Rockwell), and Taylor Swift (“Lover”). Swift was otherwise shut out of all the major categories.

Best New Artists nominees include Eilish, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Rosalía, and Maggie Rogers.

Eilish, who is just 17 years old, is the youngest nominee in Grammy history to receive nods in all four major categories. On the flip side, Beyoncé added to her record-setting number of Grammy nominations, which now sits at 70.

As it relates to the genre specific categories, the prize for Alternative Album of the Year is stacked with deserving nominees. They include Big Thief’s U.F.O.F., James Blake’s Assume Form, Bon Iver – i,i, Vampire Weekend’s Father of the Bride, and Thom Yorke’s Anima.

Vampire Weekend (“Harmony Hall”) are also in contention for Best Rock Song, alongside Tool (“Fear Inoculum”) and The 1975 (“Give Yourself a Try”). Speaking of Tool, they also earned a Best Metal performance nod for “7empest”.

Best Rock Album pits Bring Me the Horizon’s amo against Cage the Elephant’s Social Cues and The Cranberries’ In The End, the band’s final release with late singer O’Riordan.

In addition to his Alternative Album nod, Radiohead’s Yorke received three other nominations: Best Song Written For Visual Media (“Suspirium”), Best Music Film (Anima), and Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package (Anima).

Other notable nominees include FKA twigs, whose visual for “Cellophane” is up for Music Video of the Year. The late Nipsey Hussle received three posthumous nominations for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap/Sung Performance, and Best Rap Song. Karen O and Danger Mouse’s Lux Prima collaboration “Woman” is up for Best Rock Performance, and Flume’s Hi This is Flume is nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

Tyler the Creator’s IGOR received a nomination for Rap Album of the Year. Anderson .Paak’s Ventura is in contention for Best R&B Album, and .Paak’s collaboration with André 3000, “Come Home”, is nominated for Best R&B Performance.

Swift was hardly the only notable Grammy snub. K-pop superstars BTS, Halsey, Maren Morris, and Katy Perry all failed to receive nominations.

One person who did receive a Grammy? Former first lady Michelle Obama, whose audiobook version of Becoming is in contention for Best Spoken Word Album.

See the list of notable 2020 Grammy nominees below. You can find the complete list at the Grammys’ website.

Album of the Year:

Bon Iver – i,i

Lana Del Rey – Norman F*cking Rockwell

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande – thank u, next

H.E.R – I Used to Know Her

Lil Nas X – 7

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride

Record of the Year:

Bon Iver – “Hey, Ma”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande – “7 rings”

H.E.R. – “Hard Place”

Khalid – “Talk”

Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road”

Lizzo – “Truth Hearts”

Post Malone feat. Swae Lee – “Sunflower”

Song of the Year:

Lady Gaga – “Always Remember Us This Way”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Brandi Carlie – “Bring My Flowers Now”

H.E.R. – “Hard Place”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

Lana Del Rey – “Norman F*cking Rockwell”

Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved”

Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”

Best New Artist:

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Solo Pop Performance:

Beyoncé – “Spirit”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande – “7 rings”

Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

Ariana Grande & Social House – “Boyfriend”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road”

Post Malone & Swae Lee – “Sunflower”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Beyoncé – The Lion King: The Gift

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande – thank u, next

Ed Sheeran – No. 6 Collaborations Project

Taylor Swift – Lover

Best Dance Recording:

Bonobo – “Linked”

The Chemical Brothers – “Got to Keep On”

Meduza feat. Goodboys – “Piece of Your Heart”

Rüfüs Du Sol – “Underwater”

Skrillex & Boys Noize feat. Tay Dolla $ign – “Midnight Hour”

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Apparat – LP5

The Chemical Brothers – No Geography

Flume – Hi This Is Flume

Rüfüs Du Sol – Solace

Tycho – Weather

Best Rock Performance:

Bones UK – “Pretty Waste”

Gary Clark Jr. – “This Land”

Brittany Howard – “History Repeats”

Karen O and Danger Mouse – “Woman”

Rival Sons – “Too Bad”

Best Rock Song:

Tool – “Fear Inoculum”

The 1975 – “Give Yourself a Try”

Vampire Weekend – “Harmony Hall”

Brittany Howard – “History Repeats”

Gary Clark Jr. – “This Land”

Best Rock Album:

Bring Me the Horizon – amo

Cage the Elephant – Social Cues

The Cranberries – In the End

I Prevail – Trauma

Rival Sons – Feral Roots

Best Alternative Music Album:

Big Thief – U.F.O.F.

James Blake – Assume Form

Bon Iver – i,i

Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride

Thom Yorke – Anima

Best Metal Performance:

Candlemass feat. Tony Iommi – “Astorolus – The Great Octopus”

Death Angel – “Humanicide”

I Prevail – “Bow Down”

Killswitch Engage – “Unleashed”

Tool – “7empest”

Best R&B Performance:

Daniel Caesar feat. Brandy – “Love Again”

H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller – “Could’ve Been”

Lizzo feat. Gucci Mane – “Exactly How I Feel”

Lucky Daye – “Roll Some Mo”

Anderson .Paak feat. André 3000 – “Come Home”

Best R&B Song:

H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller – “Could’ve Been”

Emily King – “Look At Me Now”

Chris Brown feat. Drake – “No Guidance”

Lucky Daye – “Roll Some Mo”

PJ Morton – “Say So”

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Steve Lacy – Apollo XXI

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)

Georgia Anne Muldrow – Overload

NAO – Saturn

Jessie Reyez – Being Human in Public

Best R&B Album:

BJ the Chicago Kid – 1123

Lucky Daye – Painted

Ella Mai – Ella Mai

PJ Morton – Paul

Anderson .Paak – Ventura

Best Rap Performance:

J. Cole – “Middle Child”

DaBaby – “Suge”

Dreamville feat. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang & Young Nudy – Down Bad

Nipsey Hussle feat. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy – “Racks in the Middle”

Offset feat. Cardi B – “Clout”

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”

Lil Baby & Gunna – “Drip Too Hard”

Lil Nas X – Panini

Mustard feat. Roddy Ricch – “Ballin”

Young Thug feat. J. Cole & Travis Scott – “The London”

Best Rap Song:

YBN Cordae feat. Chance the Rapper – “Bad Idea”

Rick Ross feat. Drake – “Gold Roses”

21 Savage feat. J. Cole – “A Lot”

Nipsey Hussle feat. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy – “Racks in the Middle”

DaBaby – “Suge”

Best Rap Album:

J. Cole feat. Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers III

Meek Mill – Championships

Tyler the Creator – IGOR

21 Savage – I Am > I Was

YBN Cordae – The Lost Boy

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:

Various Artists – The Lion King: The Songs

Various Artists – Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Various Artists – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – A Star is Born

Best Comedy Album:

Jim Gaffigan – Quality Time

Ellen DeGeneres – Relatable

Aziz Ansari – Right Now

Trevor Noah – Son of Patricia

Dave Chappelle – Sticks & Stones

Best Song Written For Visual Media:

Randy Newman – “The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy”

Dolly Parton – “Girl in the Movies”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “I’ll Never Love Again”

Beyoncé – “Spirit”

Thom Yorke – “Suspirium”

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

John Hill

Finneas O’Connell

Ricky Reed

Best Music Video:

The Chemical Brothers – “We’ve Got to Try”

Gary Clark Jr. “This Land”

FKA twigs – “Cellophane”

Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road”

Tove Lo – “Glad He’s Gone”