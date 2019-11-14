Abbath, via Season of Mist

Norwegian black metal legend Abbath cut a show short in Buenos Aires last night, and now he’s canceled his eponymous band’s remaining South American tour dates over “health issues”. The veteran musician reportedly was inebriated for the disastrous set, departing after attempting only two songs.

According to El Culto, the Buenos Aires show started two hours late, and openers Descarnado and Medium were only allowed a few minutes to play before Abbath took the stage. Guitarist Ole André Farstad was missing from the lineup after rumors of Farstad and Abbath getting into a fight earlier that day.



Abbath came out apparently plastered, and the band attempted “Count the Dead” three times, one of which saw the frontman drop his guitar and jump into the crowd. The band then tried and failed to cover Immortal’s “Tyrants” before Abbath left the stage for good. Concertgoers were rightfully upset, with the promoter left to deal with the collateral damage of angry refund requests.

Whatever went down in the Abbath camp, it must have been serious enough to cancel the rest of South American tour. Abbath took to Facebook just a short time ago to apologize:

“It is with heavy heart that we have to announce the cancellation of the remainder of the Abbath South American Outstrider tour. Due to health issues that need to be treated, we are unable to complete the last shows in Argentina and Brazil. We deeply apologize to all of our fans that wanted to come and see us, to the local promoters, and to Matrix Entertainment who has worked tirelessly in order to make this tour happen. We hope we can make it up to all you some day. We are very sorry.-Abbath”

We can only hope that the band can move on from the incident. There certainly won’t be any tolerance for drunken two-song sets when Abbath co-headlines the Decibel Magazine Tour next year in North America with fellow Norwegian legends Mayhem. Watch fan footage from the Buenos Aires show below.