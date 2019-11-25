Abbath enters rehab following disastrous show

Abbath, via Season of Mist

Abbath has entered a rehab program following an incident at a show in Buenos Aires earlier this month that led to the cancellation of his eponymous band’s remaining South American tour dates.

The legendary Norwegian black metal musician revealed that he’s been battling addiction, which came to a head when his band ended the Buenos Aires show after attempting only two songs, with Abbath visibly inebriated.



In addition to nixing Abbath’s dates, the metal veteran is canceling his December tour with his other band Bömbers in order to complete his rehab program.

On Facebook, Abbath issued the following statement:

“Outstriders,

Throughout life you’re dealt different decks of cards. I’ve been fortunate enough to have been given the opportunity to live my dream, which is writing music, putting out records and touring the world, playing to fans all over the globe. For the most part it has been a tremendous ride, but there’s also been moments where things have gone wrong. Most notably during the recent tour of South America, where we had to cancel shows in Argentina and Brazil.

It’s no secret that I’ve been battling addiction. I have now come to realize that it’s time to pick a fight with this demon. I’ve committed myself to a rehab program that’s going to help me get clean once and for all. I feel more motivated and determined than ever to win this battle.

Due to my program, we need to cancel the December shows that we have scheduled with my other band, Bömbers. We do apologize to our fans that was looking forward to these shows. We will make it up to all of you, and we’re currently working on rescheduling these shows.

Right now I’m very much looking forward to be coming back clean, stronger and more focused and fired up than ever.

Europe and USA, you have been warned, we’ll hunt you down like a thunderstorm next year. Nothing is going to stop us.

Horns up!

Abbath”

The comments section was flooded with hundreds of well wishes of support from fans around the world. Like Metallica’s James Hetfield, who also canceled tour dates to enter rehab earlier this year, Abbath hopes to continue touring and get clean to resume touring in 2020. His band is teaming up with Mayhem to co-headline the Decibel Magazine Tour, which kicks off on March 13th. Tickets are available here.