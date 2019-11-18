Adam Duritz keeps his dreadlocks in a bag at his friend’s house

Adam Duritz, without his dreadlocks

Like fellows 90’s champ Moby, Adam Duritz recently made a significant change to his physical appearance. Back in August, the 55-year-old Counting Crows frontman cut off his signature dreadlocks, opting instead for a shaved head.

As Stereogum points out, Duritz discussed his new hairdo in an interview with SiriusXM. “I’d been thinking about it for a while. I was getting tired of it,” he explained of his decision. “The next morning, when I walked outside, my head nearly fell off from being cold. I was like, ‘we have to go buy hats TODAY.'”



“I’m getting used to it,” he added. “It’s weird because I have accomplished a lot in my life, and every single bit of it was done with those on my head. Previous to that I was a kid or a bum — those are the two choices from my childhood and my 20s.”

As such, Duritz playfully acknowledged that by cutting this dreads, he may have also rid himself of his musical talents: “It’s entirely possible they’re the only reason I can sing well… We don’t know. Maybe I can no longer make records. But we’re going to find out. It’s entirely possible it has nothing to do with the hair, but Samson probably thought the same thing and look how screwed he ended up.”

The real kicker though? Duritz says he’s currently keeping his dreads in a bag at his friend’s house in London.

Revisit Duritz’s 2018 interview with This Must Be the Gig:

