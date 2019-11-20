Adam Melchor shares new single “I CHOOSE YOU”: Stream

Adam Melchor, photo by Andrew Keyser

Adam Melchor, an opera-trained singer-songwriter hailing from New Jersey, has returned with a new single called “I CHOOSE YOU”.

While some of Melchor’s previous songs hovered more in atmospheric folk-pop territory, his latest track finds itself riding firmly in pop terrain, with jangly drums and Melchor’s verses jumping around with the skipping rhythms. The movement feels reminiscent of POP ETC.



The new tune comes equipped with a music video directed and edited by the singer himself. Similar to the visuals for “Joyride”, the new video features Melchor dressed again as a character apparently named “skeleton boi,” this time clad in a baseball uniform, and occasionally equipped with a blowtorch.

As of now, the track stands alone, but a full LP announcement could be on the horizon. The songwriter has a couple shows coming up, and you can snag tickets here.

For now, listen to Melchor’s “I CHOOSE YOU” below. Also revisit his previous single, “Joyride”, from earlier this year.