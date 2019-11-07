Adult Swim announces 2019 Singles program with Flying Lotus, DAWN, Matthew Dear, Greg Fox

Adult Swim Singles Program 2019

Adult Swim has announced the initial lineup for its 2019-2020 Singles program, the 10th edition of the annual music discovery series. Over the next year, the initiative will reveal a new track every week from an array of artists. This time around, Adult Swim more than doubled their number of curators, expanding from two to five. According to a press release, this has yielded “what is arguably the most diverse roster of talent yet for the long-running program.”

The first names announced for the new Adult Swim Singles Series include Flying Lotus, serpentwithfeet, DAWN, Matthew Dear, ex-Liturgy member Greg Fox, Algiers, DJ Paypal, Mary Lattimore, Machinedrum, and Nina Kravitz. The roster also features DJ HARAM, Jlin, James Blackshaw, Noveller, FACS, Chemican, yeule, Geotic, and Perera Elsewhere.



To kick off the program, Adult Swim has shared a new collaboration from frequent cohorts El Mahdy Jr. and Gulls, “Youm El Khmis”. Take a listen below, followed by the complete list of 2019 contributors.

In related news, the annual Adult Swim Festival goes down in Los Angeles laster this month, featuring performances from Dethklok, Captain Murphy, Jamie xx, Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, and more. Get your tickets here.

Adult Swim Singles Program 2019 Lineup:

DAWN

Flying Lotus

Perera Elsewhere

Algiers

Matthew Dear

Mary Lattimore

Geotic

James Blackshaw

Lingua Ignota

DJ Haram

El Mahdy Jr. & Gulls

serpentwithfeet

MIKE

DJ Paypal

Machinedrum

Thelonious Martin + Adonis

Greg Fox

Chemican

Nina Kraviz

yeule

FACS

Noveller

Jlin