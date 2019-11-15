AJR announce 2020 North American tour

AJR

AJR have expanded their “Neotheater World Tour” into 2020. It comes in continued support of the band’s third album, Neotheater. Find the full list of tour dates below, and get tickets here.

Neotheater is AJR’s third studio album. The poppy alt-rock band took the radio by storm earlier this year with the song “100 Bad Days”, which sounds an awful lot like fun. but isn’t related to the band at all. It’s the lead single off Neotheater and, consequently, helped their album sales skyrocket. Hence the demand for their album tour to continue on into next year.



The “Neotheater World Tour Part II” stops in often overlooked cities like Jacksonville, Florida; Cincinnati, Ohio; Portland, Maine; Green Bay, Wisconsin; and even Syracuse, New York. Additionally, AJR will be performing at a handful of festivals next year, including stops at Lollapalooza Brasil, Lollapalooza Argentina, and Lollapalooza Chile.

Tickets for the “Neotheater World Tour Part II” go on sale Friday, November 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Find AJR’s full list of upcoming tour dates below. Grab your tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

AJR 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

11/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

11/16 — Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

11/19 — Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center

11/21 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Event Center

11/23 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

12/01 — Moscow, RU @ 1930 Moscow

12/03 — Warsaw, PL @ Niebo

12/04 — Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus In Der Kulturbrauegei

12/06 — Antwerp, BE @ Kavka Zappa

12/07 — Paris, FR @ Trabendo

12/08 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

12/10 — London, UK @ O2 Forum

12/12 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Studio Warehouse

12/13 — Dublin, IE @ Academy

12/14 — Manchester, UK @ Academy 2 – Manchester

03/27 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/27 — Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

04/03 — Sao Paul, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

05/06 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

05/08 — Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheater

05/09 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

05/10 — Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion

05/12 — Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre

05/15 — New Haven, CT @ Oakdale Theater

05/16 — Portland, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront

05/19 — Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

05/20 — Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

05/22 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

05/23 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

05/24 — Birmingham, AL @ The BJCC

05/27 — Wichita, KS @ Hartman Arena

05/29 — Des Moines, IA @ Waterworks Park

05/30 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

05/31 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

06/02 — Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theater

06/04 — Calgary, AB @ Macewan Hall

06/05 — Edmonton, AB @ Jubilee Auditorium

06/07 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theater

06/09 — Boise, ID @ Centurylink Arena

06/11 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union

06/12 — Las Vegas, NC @ The Cosmopolitan

06/13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theater