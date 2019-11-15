AJR announce 2020 North American tour

AJR have expanded their “Neotheater World Tour” into 2020. It comes in continued support of the band’s third album, Neotheater. Find the full list of tour dates below, and get tickets here.
Neotheater is AJR’s third studio album. The poppy alt-rock band took the radio by storm earlier this year with the song “100 Bad Days”, which sounds an awful lot like fun. but isn’t related to the band at all. It’s the lead single off Neotheater and, consequently, helped their album sales skyrocket. Hence the demand for their album tour to continue on into next year.
The “Neotheater World Tour Part II” stops in often overlooked cities like Jacksonville, Florida; Cincinnati, Ohio; Portland, Maine; Green Bay, Wisconsin; and even Syracuse, New York. Additionally, AJR will be performing at a handful of festivals next year, including stops at Lollapalooza Brasil, Lollapalooza Argentina, and Lollapalooza Chile.
Tickets for the “Neotheater World Tour Part II” go on sale Friday, November 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Find AJR’s full list of upcoming tour dates below. Grab your tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.
AJR 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
11/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
11/16 — Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
11/19 — Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center
11/21 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Event Center
11/23 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
12/01 — Moscow, RU @ 1930 Moscow
12/03 — Warsaw, PL @ Niebo
12/04 — Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus In Der Kulturbrauegei
12/06 — Antwerp, BE @ Kavka Zappa
12/07 — Paris, FR @ Trabendo
12/08 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
12/10 — London, UK @ O2 Forum
12/12 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Studio Warehouse
12/13 — Dublin, IE @ Academy
12/14 — Manchester, UK @ Academy 2 – Manchester
03/27 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
03/27 — Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
04/03 — Sao Paul, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil
05/06 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
05/08 — Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheater
05/09 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
05/10 — Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion
05/12 — Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre
05/15 — New Haven, CT @ Oakdale Theater
05/16 — Portland, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront
05/19 — Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater
05/20 — Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
05/22 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
05/23 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
05/24 — Birmingham, AL @ The BJCC
05/27 — Wichita, KS @ Hartman Arena
05/29 — Des Moines, IA @ Waterworks Park
05/30 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion
05/31 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
06/02 — Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theater
06/04 — Calgary, AB @ Macewan Hall
06/05 — Edmonton, AB @ Jubilee Auditorium
06/07 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theater
06/09 — Boise, ID @ Centurylink Arena
06/11 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union
06/12 — Las Vegas, NC @ The Cosmopolitan
06/13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theater