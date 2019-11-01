Al Pacino is hungry for Nazis in first teaser trailer for Jordan Peele’s Hunters: Watch

Al Pacino in Hunters (Amazon)

Al Pacino is on the hunt for Nazis in his first series-regular role. Today, Amazon unleashed a teaser trailer for Jordan Peele’s forthcoming series, Hunters. It’s only 30 seconds, but it’s just enough to a.) get a sense of tone and b.) relish Pacino’s accent.

“This is mitzvah,” Pacino says in a grumbled voice. Based on what we’re seeing, this looks like it’s going to be a pretty grim series, and we’re already on board and ready to binge. Without inferring too much, it looks like it’ll fill that void left by The Americans.



Watch below.

Created by David Weil, Hunters dials back to the clock to 1977 and follows a group of Nazi hunters wandering around New York City in search of former high-ranking officers looking to form a Fourth Reich. Pacino will play a veteran hunter and mentor to series lead Logan Lerman.

Both Weil and Nikki Toscano (24: Legacy) serve as the showrunners with Peele and Monkeypaw’s Win Rosenfeld executive producing alongside Sonar’s Tom Lesinski and Jenna Santoianni. The series will bow sometime in 2020 on Amazon.

This weekend, Pacino stars in Martin Scorsese’s highly-anticipated crime thriller The Irishman, which pairs him with Heat co-star Robert DeNiro and Goodfellas legend Joe Pesci. Read our full review before it drops on Netflix come November 24th.