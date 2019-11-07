Alan Jackson

Country music icon Alan Jackson has announced 2020 US tour dates.

Kicking off in Cincinnati on January 10th, the tour also includes a Valentine’s Day concert in Jackson’s native Georgia; an appearance at the Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, CA; and arena shows in Cleveland, Milwaukee, Salt Lake City, and Denver.



See the full tour schedule below, and get tickets here.

Alan Jackson 2020 Tour Dates:

01/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

01/11 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

02/14 – Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

02/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

02/21 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

02/22 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

03/26 – Tulsa, OK BOK Center

03/27 – Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena

04/25 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

04/26 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Music Festival

07/09 – Ft. Loramie, OH @ Country Concert

08/07 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

08/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/11 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

09/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

10/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

10/03 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center