Alan Jackson announce 2020 US tour dates

The country music icon hits the road beginning in January

on November 07, 2019, 11:28am
Alan Jackson 2020 tour dates
Alan Jackson

Country music icon Alan Jackson has announced 2020 US tour dates.

Kicking off in Cincinnati on January 10th, the tour also includes a Valentine’s Day concert in Jackson’s native Georgia; an appearance at the Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, CA; and arena shows in Cleveland, Milwaukee, Salt Lake City, and Denver.

See the full tour schedule below, and get tickets here.

Alan Jackson 2020 Tour Dates:
01/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
01/11 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
02/14 – Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
02/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
02/21 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center
02/22 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
03/26 – Tulsa, OK BOK Center
03/27 – Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena
04/25 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
04/26 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Music Festival
07/09 – Ft. Loramie, OH @ Country Concert
08/07 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
08/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/11 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
09/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
10/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
10/03 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

