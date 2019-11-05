The Lowdown: Late career albums from legacy acts are a tricky thing. This is especially true for artists like Electric Light Orchestra known for a particular sound, brand, and style. Though ELO leader Jeff Lynne has explored different corners of rock and roll with the Traveling Wilburys and elsewhere, he will always be remembered as a talented pop hook writer and heir to the wondrous world The Beatles left behind.

Unlike Paul McCartney who, for better or worse, has continued to adapt his songwriting style and experiment with new pop stylings, Lynne remains glued to the pop rock of the ‘70s filled with nostalgic synths and lush harmonies. While Lynne isn’t exploring new sonic territory in 2019 (though he plays nearly every instrument here), From Out of Nowhere provides a canvas to discover new personal optimism after feeling Alone in the Universe on his previous project.



The Good: Hope-filled guitar harmonies sweep in literally “From Out of Nowhere” on the album opener, immediately thrusting us into a cosmic landscape where light has just begun to dawn and the cold loneliness of space dissipates. Lynne, disheartened by the aimless world he finds himself in, holds firmly to another reality deep in his memory where joy sustains him.

While the reminiscence-filled album begins on a hopeful note, Lynne’s past is also full of heartbreaks and grieving. At points, like the Roy Orbison-inspired ballad “Losing You”, Lynne is unable to overcome his grief. Elsewhere, Lynne portrays the journey of moving on from it. On “Help Yourself”, Lynne’s world is at first darkened “beneath the setting sun,” where thoughts of a past love just leave emptiness. By the song’s end, Lynne reaches closure and finds strength in his own ability to move on and help himself.

Much of the album’s journey sits in this tension between grief and hope. Besides the opening overture, there’s always distance between Lynne and his love, whether it’s a woman or a beloved memory. However, it all comes full circle on the closing ballad, “Songbird”, where the writer’s muse returns to him and all is well. It’s a beautiful piece of songwriting, bringing to mind The Beatles’ “Something” in its simplicity, lush production, and excellent use of downward movement. Across the record, and especially on its bookending pieces, Lynne displays once again his mastery of melody and harmony, a skill he has certainly not left in the past.

The Bad: But while Lynne’s grasp of songcraft has by no means loosened, From Out of Nowhere tends to tread the same paths over and over, leaving the album feeling too homogeneous. The first four tracks are all mid-tempo pop rock tracks driven by “Don’t Bring Me Down” drumbeats and lots of shakers and rhythmic claps, causing the songs to run together. The heavily compressed production doesn’t help the album’s dynamics either. From Out of Nowhere misses the drama of songs like “Mr. Blue Sky”, which gave ELO their identity, instead opting for a guitar-focused brand of generic ‘70s pop rock with equal parts Bachman-Turner Overdrive and Eagles with just a few sprinklings of ‘50s rock and roll.

Lynne also commits the legacy act sin of writing meta-rock songs about how they used to fill arenas (“Time of Our Life”) and play some good ol’ rock and roll. “One More Time” will be a great high-energy opener when ELO goes on tour, sure. But the song’s generic lyrics about rocking and rolling one more time aren’t memorable on record.

The Verdict: From Out of Nowhere isn’t going to be turning heads in 2019 with its lackluster production and, at times, generic lyricism. But it does remind us that Jeff Lynne is one of pop music’s greatest hook writers, and that skill isn’t easily forgotten. Tracks like “Songbird” and “From Out of Nowhere” are welcome additions to the ELO catalog and are great listens even 40 years removed from the peak of Lynne’s brand of pop rock. Regardless of the missteps, Lynne sounds like he’s having fun on this fan-pleaser album.

Essential Tracks: “From Out of Nowhere”, “Down Came the Rain”, and “Songbird”