Alexisonfire announce early 2020 North American tour with The Distillers

The return of post-hardcore stalwarts Alexisonfire continues to get sweeter for fans. The band has announced a five-show January tour of Western Canada and the US Northwest, with L.A. punk mainstays The Distillers and Montreal garage-punk upstarts NOBRO rounding out the bill as support.

Alexisonfire released their first new music in several years in 2019, premiering the video for “Familiar Drugs” here at Heavy Consequence, and also releasing the song “Complicit”.



After playing select North American shows earlier this year, the Ontario band will hit the road again in January, starting in Winnipeg on the 20th and heading west to Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver. They’ll dip into the US for a final show on 26th in Seattle, co-headlining that date with The Distillers.

After breaking up in 2012 following the release of the Death Letter EP, Alexisonfire reunited for a run of shows in 2015, though it remained uncertain if they would play again after that. After the two singles, the 2019 shows, and now this tour announcement, it’s become a full-on revival for Alexisonfire, who show no signs of stopping.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. local time via Alexisonfire’s website, and will also be available here.

Alexisonfire 2020 Tour Dates:

01/20 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place ^

01/22 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^

01/23 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^

01/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum ^

01/26 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox *

^ = with The Distillers and NOBRO

* = co-headlining with The Distillers (no NOBRO)