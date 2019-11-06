Allen Stone announces largest headlining tour to date

Allen Stone

Allen Stone has mapped out his largest North American tour to date. Coming in support of his new album, Building Balance, the 35-date outing kicks off February 7th in Austin, TX. You can find tickets to all of Stone’s upcoming dates here.

“I’m pumped to showcase Building Balance the way it was intended. With a live band, for a live audience. I can’t wait to get back on the road and share this new music with my fans,” Stone says in a statement.



Prior to launching the “Building Balance Tour”, Stone will wrap up his ongoing “Karaoke Tour” which sees him performing his own hits alongside covers. See the full itinerary below.

Allen Stone 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

11/09 – Nashville, TN @ Analog

11/11 – Denver, CO @ The Soiled Dove Underground

11/12 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues (Cambridge Room)

11/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

11/15 – Seattle, WA @ Triple Door

11/16 – Portland, OR @ The Jack London Revue

11/18 – Seattle, WA @ Triple Door

02/07 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room and Garage

02/08 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

02/10 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

02/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

02/18 – Fort Lauderdale FL @ Culture Room

02/19 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

02/21 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

02/24 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground – Charlotte

02/25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

02/27 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

02/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/03 – Boston, MA @ Royale

03/04 – Portland, ME @ Aura

03/06 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

03/08 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

03/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

03/10 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

03/12 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

03/13 – Saint Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

03/14 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

03/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue – Mainroom

03/17 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

03/18 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

03/20 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

03/22 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

03/23 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House

03/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

03/27 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom

03/28 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

03/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

04/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre

04/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

04/04 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory Santa Ana

04/05 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Watch Stone’s live video for “Give You Blue”: