Allen Stone announces largest headlining tour to date

Allen Stone has mapped out his largest North American tour to date. Coming in support of his new album, Building Balance, the 35-date outing kicks off February 7th in Austin, TX. You can find tickets to all of Stone’s upcoming dates here.
“I’m pumped to showcase Building Balance the way it was intended. With a live band, for a live audience. I can’t wait to get back on the road and share this new music with my fans,” Stone says in a statement.
Prior to launching the “Building Balance Tour”, Stone will wrap up his ongoing “Karaoke Tour” which sees him performing his own hits alongside covers. See the full itinerary below.
Allen Stone 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
11/09 – Nashville, TN @ Analog
11/11 – Denver, CO @ The Soiled Dove Underground
11/12 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues (Cambridge Room)
11/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre
11/15 – Seattle, WA @ Triple Door
11/16 – Portland, OR @ The Jack London Revue
11/18 – Seattle, WA @ Triple Door
02/07 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room and Garage
02/08 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
02/10 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
02/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
02/18 – Fort Lauderdale FL @ Culture Room
02/19 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
02/21 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
02/24 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground – Charlotte
02/25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
02/27 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
02/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/03 – Boston, MA @ Royale
03/04 – Portland, ME @ Aura
03/06 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
03/08 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
03/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
03/10 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
03/12 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
03/13 – Saint Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
03/14 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
03/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue – Mainroom
03/17 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
03/18 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
03/20 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
03/22 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House
03/23 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House
03/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
03/27 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom
03/28 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
03/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
04/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre
04/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
04/04 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory Santa Ana
04/05 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
Watch Stone’s live video for “Give You Blue”: