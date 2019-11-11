Alter Bridge announce 2020 US tour dates

Alter Bridge have announced dates for a 2020 US tour in support of their new album, Walk the Sky.

The “Walk the Sky Tour” will kick off on January 31st in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and run through a February 27th date in Spokane, Washington. It includes a previously announced outing on the ShipRocked cruise, which sets sail from New Orleans on February 1st.



Support for the tour will come from Sevendust guitarist Clint Lowery, as well as the band Deepfall. A fan-club pre-sale for the tour starts Tuesday (November 12th), while tickets will be available to the general public beginning Friday (November 15th) at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can purchase them here.

Alter Bridge’s sixth album, Walk the Sky, arrived last month, and either topped or landed in the Top 10 of a number of charts around the world.

Lowery, meanwhile, announced that he will release his debut solo album, God Bless the Renegades, on January 31st via Rise Records.

Heavy Consequence recently caught up with Alter Bridge singer Myles Kennedy and guitarist Mark Tremonti for a video interview in which they discussed Walk the Sky and more. Watch that conversation above.

Alter Bridge 2020 Tour With Clint Lowery and Deepfall:

01/31 – Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget Casino *

02/01-06 – ShipRocked Cruise

02/08 – Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium

02/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Center

02/11 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall

02/12 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre

02/14 – Belvidere, IL @ The Apollo Theatre AC

02/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

02/17 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

02/18 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

02/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

02/21 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Montbleu Resort

02/23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

02/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

02/26 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

02/27 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

* = Alter Bridge only