Amazon has already renewed Lord of the Rings series for a second season

A day may come when Amazon’s faith in Lord of the Rings may fail, but it is not this day. Before the first season has even entered production, the streamer has greenlit Season 2 of its upcoming LOTR series.

When Amazon acquired the rights to J.R.R. Tolkien’s masterpiece, they committed to a five-season order. Even so, each individual season has to be officially greenlighted before production can begin. The decision to move forward with a second season so early is actually good news for everyone involved.



As Deadline reports, production will take a hiatus after filming the first two episodes of Season 1 — standard practice for straight-to-series orders so producers and executives can see what they actually have on their hands and course correct as needed. Lord of the Rings will be taking an extra long break of four-five months, during which time the writer’s room will reconvene to break Season 2.

Should they write the majority of scripts for a second season, it would open the door for production to begin as soon as possible. It’s possible they could even take a page from Peter Jackson’s book, who filmed the three original LOTR films back-to-back.

All that means that fans won’t have to wait overly long between seasons. That said, they’ll need to remain patient for now, as a release date for Season 1 has yet to be revealed.

Set to take place during The Second Age, well before the events of Lord of the Rings, the series is being led by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. Director J.A. Bayona (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) is set to direct the first two episodes, while the writing staff includes Gennifer Hutchison (Breaking Bad), Jason Cahill (The Sopranos), and Justin Doble (Stranger Things).

The cast has been slowly coming together over the last few months, with Joseph Mawle (Game of Thrones) being confirmed as an antagonist called Oren. Also on board are Markella Kavenagh as a character named Tyra, Midsommar star Will Poulter, and Years and Years actor Maxim Baldry.