Andrew Bird shares holiday EP HARK!: Stream

Andrew Bird, photo by Amanda Demme

Andrew Bird is getting in the holiday spirit. Following his spring full-length My Finest Work Yet, the champion-whistler/fiddler has shared a new holiday themed EP called HARK!. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

The six-track collection includes time-honored classics like “White Christmas” and “Oh Holy Night”, along with a couple brand new originals called “Alabaster” and “Night’s Falling”. Additionally, it features covers of songs by Peanuts composer Vince Guaraldi, whose music was more or less the inspiration for the whole EP.



In a press statement, Bird explained what led to the EP’s creation:

“I’ve never had the impulse to make a holiday record until last February. I found myself enjoying the Vince Guaraldi Peanuts records and thought I’d book a few days in the studio. It was an excuse to play some classic jazz with my favorite musicians. A lot of folks have a hard time with the holidays but they serve a purpose to us as a people — to create comfort, warmth and atmosphere within the darkness and the cold that can crush one’s spirit. There are a couple originals in here that address this idea of light and warmth in the darkness as well as some classics that have some nostalgic resonance with me. Hark! What sounds come flowing alabaster?”

Check out the newly christened herald angel’s EP below, followed by an announcement trailer.

Bird has an upcoming five-night residency in Chicago in December, and you can get your tickets here. You’ll also soon be able to watch him on television thanks to his role in FX’s Fargo.

HARK! EP Artwork:

HARK! Tracklist:

01. Alabaster

02. Skating

03. Christmas Is Coming

04. White Christmas

05. Oh Holy Night

06. Night’s Falling